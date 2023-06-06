At a Killeen school board meeting last week, many students were recognized with their teachers, coaches and mentors for their recent achievements in art, in athletics and in veterinary science.
visual arts
Standouts in the Jr. Visual Art Scholastic Event were recognized for excellence in visual art achievement among middle school students throughout the state of Texas. KISD students participated in a rigorous art-making and adjudication process which included written documentation of their creative process and an in-person interview and critique. The top 10% of artworks in each division are selected to be recognized with platinum medals.
This award is only given to 5% of all competition entries state-wide, officials said. This year, there were 124 qualifying entries, 115 KISD students received a gold medal rating of “excellent” in their division. Of those, 12 KISD students were chosen to receive the Platinum Medal, placing them in the top 5% of middle school artists in the state.
Platinum Medal winners were Lasyiah Barnes and Reilyn Serna, Patterson Middle School; Mileen Casanova from Liberty Hill Middle School; Ashlyn Olson and Denzel Luna Guzman from Nolan Middle School; Clemente Gonzalez, Canon Pusley and Kyleah Williams from Rancier Middle School; and Azara Ballard, Charlotte Long and Taylor Murfree from Union Grove Middle School.
During the 2023 VASE season, 10 KISD students were recognized as All-State Artists. These students were among the top 8% of all statewide entries. Five of the 10 who earned the title were recognized by board members Tuesday. They were Angela Barzana from Chaparral High School; Rowan Crispin from Ellison High School; Zoe Lozano of Harker Heights High School, Royale Cross from Killeen High School and Andrea Munguia from Shoemaker High School.
athletics
In athletics, Michaela Mouton from Killeen High School swept the 400-meter run and won gold running a 53.21 quarter mile and was named State Champion. Her finish in the competition was her own personal best and broke her own school record. Mouton also anchored two relay teams that advanced to the state meet. She plans to attend the University of Houston in the fall.
Keonna Otis from Harker Heights won silver in shot put with a 43-10.75. On the varsity team all four years, Otis won district in both shot put and discus for the last three years. She is a two-year state qualifier in both events and finished 8th in State in discus. She also received the title of District 12-6A MVP of Throws. Otis will attend Prarie View A&M in the fall.
The Killeen High School Lady Roos Relay Team won silver in the 4x100 meter relay, finishing with a 46.41 and setting the school record. The team includes Aaliyah Barnes, Abigail Mouton, Michaela Mouton and Naomi Sanders who will attend Fort Scott Community College in the fall.
Barnes not only competed with the relay team, but clocked a 24.31 in the 200-meter run and finished in fifth place, just a fraction of a second behind third place. Barnes won gold in the region meet with a 24.20 time.
Competing for the Ellison Eagles, Aaron Crittenden finished his high school athletic career by placing sixth in both the 800- and 1600-meter run. Touted as one of the top distance runners in KISD history, he qualified for the state cross-country meet and track meet two years in a row. He also holds every distance running record for the school. Crittenden will be attending the University of Houston in the fall.
Assiah Howard ran a 15.02 in the 100-meter hurdles and qualified for state setting her personal record of 14.68 at regionals and securing eighth place at state.
Although none of the State Champion Eagle relay team were present for the presentation, each had already left town, headed for their respective colleges to start college football training. The winning time was 1:25:01 was a mere second ahead of the second-place finisher.
vet science-FFA
Four students in the Career and Technology program worked together in Veterinary Science to place fourth at the Area XII Vet Science Career Development Event and advanc to the state competition. From Harker Heights were Alicia Mora and Jasmine Sanchez and from Shoemaker High School were Haily Swanson and Laura Quevedo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.