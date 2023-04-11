In a packed board room Tuesday, Killeen Independent School District trustees welcomed several groups and individuals for recognition — including the 2023 5A State Finals basketball team from Ellison High School.
Trustees were treated to a dynamic video, by George Caranto Jr., a student from Shoemaker High School, that summarized in pictures the outstanding year the Eagles basketball team had.
Ellison went all the way to the state championship game, falling to No. 1-ranked Dallas Kimball, 69-48.
In her introduction, district spokeswoman Taina Maya described the season as one of distinguished records and commended the coaching staff on their tremendous effect on the team.
“This team’s hard work and dedication is something the whole community can be proud of,” Maya said.
One by one, seven members of the team who could be on hand for the presentation came before the board and shook hands with everyone. All the players received a recognition certificate and a patch for their letterman’s jacket.
“This team left their hearts on the court,” Maya said. “And, it was clearly a great season to watch.”
The green patch in the shape of Texas was embroidered with “2023 5A State Finalist” in white.
“These are for your letter jacket, get them on and wear it proudly, we are so proud of you,” Maya said.
Teammates met outside after the presentation and talked about the recognition.
“It was a proud moment,” senior Jamyron Keller said, “to be recognized for our hard work.” Keller plans to attend college at Oklahoma State University next year and several board members wished him well in his next season.
“Great!” Khristian Wilkerson said. “I’m glad to be here as part of a great team.”
“Excited,” Deric Jones said. “Glad we made it here.”
“This was a great experience,” Jeremiah Jones said. “ To be recognized by the school board.”
“I’m just grateful for the journey,” Ademola Oladipo said. “This is a great team.”
“It’s a blessing to see our efforts recognized,” Sean Parks said.
“It was refreshing to see our work didn’t go unnoticed,” Kristopher White said.
“Thank you for all your hard work and perseverance,” Maya said. “
Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley came forward and announced that a new Eagle would be coming to Ellison.
“I told your coach before the season began that if he got us to state, he would get a new Eagle.”
Along with returning to the state tournament for the first time since 1993, No. 2-ranked Ellison won the prestigious Whataburger Tournament title, Alberto Jones Jr. became the program’s all-time winningest coach, senior standout Jamyron Keller, who signed with Oklahoma State, eclipsed the all-time scoring record and the Eagles (38-4) emerged from District 22-5A competition as undefeated champions.
