In a packed board room Tuesday, Killeen Independent School District trustees welcomed several groups and individuals for recognition — including the 2023 5A State Finals basketball team from Ellison High School.

Trustees were treated to a dynamic video, by George Caranto Jr., a student from Shoemaker High School, that summarized in pictures the outstanding year the Eagles basketball team had.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.