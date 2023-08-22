In a surprise move at Tuesday’s Killeen ISD board meeting, Trustee Jo Ann Purser asked the board to consider holding $10.6 million of the $50 million Strategic Facility Plan transfer, to fund a one-time Back to School bonus for all employees in the district.
Following a lengthy discussion by board members, Purser made the motion and then quickly amended it to include the language, “for a $1,000 one-time bonus for salaried employees and a $1,200 one-time bonus for hourly employees.”
The motion was seconded by Trustee Brenda Adams, and the motion passed by a vote of 5-2, with Board President Brett Williams and Board Vice President Susan Jones voting in opposition.
Following the public hearing portion of the meeting, trustees approved a new tax rate of 85.01 cents per $100 of valuation, down from the current rate of $1.017. The Maintenance and Operations rate is now 66.92 cents and the Interest and Sinking rate is 18.09 cents.
Following that, trustees adopted the 2023-24 budget of $538.8 million.
The current budget is $517.02 million.
Later in the evening, members of the Killeen Educators Association who spoke on behalf of pay raises for their members during Public Forum were visibly pleased with the “bonus” proposal.
After the motion carried, the gallery cleared and about a dozen people gathered outside the administration building to discuss what the board had done.
“We are glad to see that the board recognizes that there is a problem,” said Jason Wylie, a staff member of the Killeen Educators Association who lives in Austin.
“This action mirrors what we were asking for,” Wylie said. “The hourly employees are the hardest hit by things like inflation and cost of living. We are hopeful that the board will revisit the topic of pay raises to bring the minimum to a $16 per hour rate.”
Shiree Dennis, the first vice president with KEA, is also a fourth-grade teacher in KISD.
“On behalf of the members of KEA and other employees who will be affected by this action tonight, I am really grateful,” Dennis said. “There are some real issues facing the hourly and salaried employees of KISD. No employee should have to work two jobs to make ends meet.”
At its Aug. 16 meeting, the KISD board learned that the district had approximately $50 million left over at the end of the current fiscal year.
As a matter of year-end fiscal management, Killeen ISD usually transfers substantial “leftover” money from the previous year’s budget into the Strategic Facility Plan for the new year fiscal year.
At last week’s board workshop meeting, KISD Chief Financial Officer Kallen Vaden explained the preparation of a final budget amendment to transfer unspent money is an annual process, one of many steps to be taken when closing out the books.
The $50 million surplus comes from several sources, according to Vaden. She explained that a portion of the unspent funds were budgeted for teaching positions that went unfilled.
Other reasons for the surplus was the difference in enrollment totals. The budget was created based on a projected number and not until actual figures are available can the exact funding and expenditures be figured.
Additional unspent funds were due to state and federal revenues that were different than projections.
