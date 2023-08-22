EDUCATION Graphic

In a surprise move at Tuesday’s Killeen ISD board meeting, Trustee Jo Ann Purser asked the board to consider holding $10.6 million of the $50 million Strategic Facility Plan transfer, to fund a one-time Back to School bonus for all employees in the district.

Following a lengthy discussion by board members, Purser made the motion and then quickly amended it to include the language, “for a $1,000 one-time bonus for salaried employees and a $1,200 one-time bonus for hourly employees.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.