Killeen ISD trustees will consider a resolution Tuesday to purchase a 33.75-acre parcel of land at 777 Twin Creek Drive that includes the Teleperformance building to “serve as the school district’s Administration Building.”

No timeline has been confirmed for the purchase or for the remodeling, which will need to be completed before occupancy by the district.

oldguy

A new palace for the new superintendent?

The article states QUOTE A KISD board member told the Herald on Monday that a Teleperformance representative approached the district about the possible sale and said the company didn’t need all that space. END OF QUOTE. So there was no clear motivation for a new facility until Teleperformance brought it up? Highly suspicious.

So taxes will go up on residents whose mean income is about $52,000 per year. These residents are taxed to pay a deputy who makes about four times the mean income, and a superintendent who makes about six times the mean income.

Wayne Jefferson

Yes. In a time when crime is out the door and costs are high let's tax them some more.. How about more Police officers on patrol. Just invent new taxes and solve everything

don76550

Of course you are It isn't your money, it is taxpayer money and you treat it like monopoly money

