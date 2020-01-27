The Killeen Independent School District Board will vote Tuesday on whether to place a $265 million bond on the May 2 ballot.
According to Taina Maya, the district’s chief communications and marketing officer, the bond steering committee’s final recommendation will address “future growth, safety and security concerns, and the improvement of existing high school stadiums.”
The bond would be presented in two propositions.
Proposition A would build two new elementary schools to alleviate portable classrooms for instructional use, build two new replacement elementary schools, and allow for renovations to Ellison High School to improve equity in comparison to the district’s newest high school.
PROPOSITION A: $209 million
New Elementary School #37: $42 million
New Elementary School #38: $42 million
New Harker Heights Elementary School: $45 million
New Peebles Elementary School: $45 million
Ellison High School Renovation: $35 million
Proposition B would renovate and expand the high school stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker High Schools to allow for home competition, Maya said. As the district continues to grow, Leo Buckley Stadium remains the only venue for varsity competition.
PROPOSITION B: $56 million
Stadium improvements at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker High School: $56 million
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Killeen ISD board room. It also will be streaming live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
