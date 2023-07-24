Killeen ISD trustees will handle a lengthy agenda when they meet in regular session Tuesday.
One of the most important presentations of the night will be the newest projections for the 2024 budget and the new tax rate.
Trustees will have until mid-August to approve the rate and budget. Tuesday’s preliminary figures show a maximum compressed rate of 71.56 cents per $100 valuation. With the added “golden pennies” enrichment of 5 cents, the total maintenance and operations rate is $76.55 cents. With interest and sinking at 16.2 cents, the total proposed rate is 92.75 cents.
Trustees will also discuss the final budget amendment to the FY 2023 adopted budget, which includes an unaudited unassigned fund balance of $101,845,259 to be transferred to the FY 2024 budget.
The employee health insurance plan is once again on the agenda as trustees consider options available with a fully funded plan as well as changes to the coverages included in each option available.
A memorandum of understanding with Central Counties Services as well as an interlocal agreement with the Region 20 Service Center purchasing cooperative will be discussed for approval.
The Student Code of Conduct has been revised and will be up for approval. There are language changes in the acceptable use policy for technology resources, dress code, a progressive discipline matrix and in the general violations code.
Due to changes in policy from the Texas Legislature, additional revisions will be in place for e-cigarettes, and in-school-suspension.
Language revisions with regard to the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program will also be included in the new code of conduct.
A list of Teacher Evaluation and Support System certified appraisers will be reviewed for approval, as will the low attendance days waiver requests, which will be submitted to TEA for approval.
Trustees will handle a couple of housekeeping issues with resolutions authorizing facsimile signatures and designating authorized signers of district financial documents and designating alternate district hearing officers for the 2023-2024 school year.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. in the Administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
