Along with discussing the stadium and gym plan for athletics in the district, the Killeen ISD board of trustees will discuss the Life Cycle Capital Improvement Plan and the upcoming projects that are slated to be completed.
In the board packet for the meeting, the district said the budget for capital improvement projects is $5,402,628.16, or 1.25% of the total budget.
Campuses expected to see improvements with money from the fund are Ellison High School, Venable Village Elementary, Harker Heights High School, Clarke Elementary, Cedar Valley Elementary, Saegert Elementary and Eastern Hills Middle School.
Ellison High is projected to undergo a partial roof placement; Venable Village will see replacement of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning system; windows will be replaced at Harker Heights High School; and carpeting will be stripped and replaced with vinyl tiles at Clarke, Cedar Valley and Saegert elementary schools, as well as Eastern Hills Middle School.
There are a total of 12 items on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district’s administration building at 200 S. W.S. Young Drive, in Killeen. The meeting will also be viewable online at www.killeenisd.org/livetv.
