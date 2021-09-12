A proposal to provide additional leave for staff with COVID-19 will be up for a vote by the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees Tuesday.
According to the district’s published agenda, KISD administration is recommending the school board approve a proposed resolution to provide an additional five days of paid leave for those employees who contract COVID-19.
“To maintain healthy and safe learning environments, the proposed resolution will provide employees an additional five days of paid, local leave in the event they contract COVID-19 and are forced to self-quarantine,” KISD’s agenda states. “This expenditure provides a direct benefit to the district by promoting a healthy and safe workforce and workplace. Employees will qualify for the additional leave upon submitting lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive results. All employees may participate in the program on a purely voluntary basis.”
The proposal is estimated to cost the district $8.25 million.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
- COVID-19 update
- 2021 district and campus academic accountability rating
- Classroom teacher supply supplemental pay increase
- Middle school #15
- Sheridan transportation facility expansion project
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3A7GqI0.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
