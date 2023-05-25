Killeen ISD trustees and members of TEA met for several hours in closed session with former Chaparral High School principal Gina Brown Thursday before deciding to uphold the board’s earlier decision of non-renewal for Brown’s contract by a unanimous vote.
The announcement brought some of her advocates to tears in the board room.
“It isn’t what I wanted,” Brown said after hearing the decision. “I have always wanted what is best for my kids. I am sorry I wasn’t given the opportunity to explain to anybody the circumstances and the picture that’s being painted is not the person that I am.”
Seventeen individuals spoke on Brown’s behalf during the Public Forum portion of the meeting and most stayed until the decision was announced.
Brown was placed on paid administrative leave in March following an alleged incident regarding a text conversation between her and her administrators which surfaced on social media. In the texts, Brown appeared to use the term “thug ville” in relation to what appeared to be a school function.
“It’s thug ville over here,” Brown appeared to text other school administrators. The school district investigated and removed Brown as principal, but KISD has never publicly confirmed or denied that the texts were indeed sent by Brown.
Subsequently, board members met April 25 and voted 6-0 to approve the proposed non-renewal of Brown’s contract. Board Member Susan Jones was not in attendance.
According to policy, Brown had 15 days to request a hearing. Having done that, Thursday’s meeting was scheduled for the hearing.
Some of the comments from teachers, co-workers, parents and students were heartwarming to Brown, who sat at the back of the board room in silence.
“The behavior of students is often misunderstood,” Christie Metlock said. “But Gina Brown protected our children.”
“Staff morale has dropped,” Jarred Cloaker said. “Many teachers are struggling since she left.”
Shannon Lane reminded trustees that there are “restorative practices” in place in the district and urged them to allow Brown to apologize and do what might be necessary to regain her position.
“Gina Brown is an exceptional leader,” Dominique Mantell said.
One teacher who is also a parent spoke to the disrespect and hurt she felt at seeing the social media post by Brown.
“As educators, we strive to be leaders,” Christina Rivera said. “I was hurt and offended by the text which Mrs. Brown sent to other administrators that day. Because I believe it to have been said about Ellison (High School) and about the students there.”
Rivera told of her personal experience with Brown during her time as a teacher at Chaparral High School.
“She questioned my work and told me that perception is everything,” Rivera said. “Mrs. Brown made it difficult for me.”
According to Rivera, she asked for and received a transfer to Ellison High School mid-term because Brown made it too difficult for her to continue at Chaparral.
“We preach about integrity, telling our students to be better people, to do the right thing when no one is looking,” Rivera said. “My daughter could very well have been sitting in the stands when gb referred to students as thugs. She is not a thug.”
When the board met in April, 11 individuals spoke in Public Forum on Brown’s behalf.
The gallery and lobby at the administration building were crowded Thursday as spectators filed in to take part or listen to the proceedings.
During closed session, most of them stayed. Some even ordered pizza, planning to hunker down to wait on the outcome of the hearing.
“I’m sorry I won’t be there to finish what I started,” Brown said. “We had something good at Chaparral High School.”
