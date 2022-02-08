The Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees weighed construction options for a Nolanville Elementary School replacement campus Tuesday evening.
The agenda item was a follow-up conversation from the Dec. 7 meeting when the administration was asked by the board to bring back an analysis of the pros and cons of renovating the Nolanville Elementary School campus versus building a new school on the same property.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft said the additional classroom capacity is needed for the campus considering the expected growth and development in Nolanville.
“They’re cutting streets at a quicker rate than I had anticipated,” Craft said Tuesday.
The current capacity of the elementary school is 686 students; a new-build elementary school would accommodate up to 1,300 students.
Killeen ISD Executive Director for Facilities Services Adam Rich said the main difference between the two projects — a renovation of the existing facility versus a newly constructed facility — would be about $10.5 million.
“Pricing is obviously the biggest concern with either project,” Rich said.
The estimated cost of a new Nolanville Elementary School campus would be $72.5 million, according to the agenda. A renovated campus, with an estimated capacity of 1,260 students, would cost about $62 million, according to the district.
KISD board president JoAnn Purser said she would lean towards a new build because of “questionable” parts of the current building she has “grave concerns” about.
Rich said a brand-new elementary school would have a “life expectancy” of about 50 years, whereas a renovated building would last an estimated 30 years.
Considering the rising cost of steel and construction materials, Craft suggested the district look at buying construction materials in advance and storing them for future use.
“Everything is coming in higher lately,” Rich said about the escalation in construction costs.
Board member Cullen Mills said it’s a “no brainer” to build new, but asked if the district could look into options to bring down the total cost of the project.
“I think that we could definitely look at it, I don’t know if you’re going to be able to bring cost down more than 5-10 percent,” Craft said in response to Mills.
Williams expressed his support for a new build.
Board vice president Susan Jones said she wanted the public to understand the project would be to increase student capacity in a rapid-growth area.
“I think what is most critical is to increase capacity,” Jones said.
The Nolanville Elementary School agenda item will be up for further discussion at a school board workshop on Feb. 15.
