A multimillion-dollar budget, teacher contract renewals, and the calendar for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year will be up for review for Killeen ISD’s school board Tuesday.
During the meeting, Killeen ISD board members are scheduled to review the district’s proposed revised 2022-2023 school calendar, the general fund budget and allocations for the upcoming year, and teacher contract renewals as well as two nonrenewals and one termination.
Other items to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include:
State Virtual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE)
Proposed revision of the academic calendar for the 2022-2023 school year
General fund budget fiscal year 2023
Instructional materials allotment and TEKS for 2022-2023
KISD Career Center paint booth and veterinary lab renovation contractor rank order
Attorney consultation to discuss teacher and administrator performance
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3xe8x9H.
The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
