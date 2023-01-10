Killeen ISD schools will spend time this week to reemphasize the importance of school safety to students, staff and families during School Safety Week Jan. 9-13.
In a release Tuesday, KISD said it plans to host law enforcement officers and K9s to demonstrate and explain their roles in the community. There are school assemblies addressing online digital citizenship and reminders about extending kindness to others and staying safe while walking to school or riding the bus.
