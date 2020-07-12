While Killeen school officials have not yet announced exactly how teachers and students will conduct education amid the coronvirus pandemic in the fall, new school buildings in Killeen and Harker Heights are beginning to take shape.
The Killeen Independent School District is working on many different construction projects and one of them is near complete and will be dedicated next month.
The new Nolan Middle School on Warriors Path in Harker Heights will be dedicated by the district on Aug. 16 and it will be opened on Aug. 17, according to Taina Maya, the spokeswoman for the district.
The new middle school is costing the district $54 million from its strategic facilities fund.
All other construction projects are on schedule according to Maya.
The new Pershing Park and the new Clifton Park elementary schools are both scheduled to be completed by the fall of 2021.
The new Killeen Elementary School on Rancier will also open in 2021.
The foundations are being poured for elementary school #36 on Clear Creek Road and that school will also open in the fall of 2021.
All three of these schools are being paid for through the district’s 2018 bond program.
The new high school on Chaparral Road and the renovations to Killeen High School will both be completed in 2022.
“Site work is ongoing, and the school is taking shape. A portion of the main entrance, administrative suite, and main gym exterior walls have been erected. The interior wall framing is underway in one classroom wing,” Maya said about the new high school.
Other smaller maintenance projects are also be completed by the district like perimeter fencing at schools, shade structures and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements.
All of the construction projects mentioned outside of the new Nolan Middle School on Warriors Path came from a two-part bond in 2018 that was approved by voters.
The bonds totaled $426 million.
Of that total, $235 million was for safety, security and accessibility projects as well as the district’s new high school on Chaparral Road and a new elementary school, still currently known as Elementary School No. 36 being built near Clear Creek Road.
The other $191 million was for the East Ward/West Ward elementary school consolidation, the Pershing Park and Sugar Loaf elementary school consolidation, the Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary school consolidation and the renovation of Killeen High School.
