Past, present and future merged in downtown Killeen on Sunday as a community dedicated a new school that rises higher than any other.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft listed the distinctions of the new Killeen Elementary School.
The building at 1608 E. Rancier Avenue is the district’s first three-level school. It boasts cisterns that collect condensation moisture for reuse. It has a covered playground with a turf surface. It covers 150,000 square feet.
The superintendent thanked a generous, patient community that approved a bond election in 2018 and the students, staff members and families that watched the 1,100 days of construction that brought the building to completion.
“This one will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Craft said, explaining that the new, modern structure and its caring staff would provide learning for students in the greatest need.
Board President JoAnn Purser also spoke personally of the new Killeen Elementary School that sits on the site where she and generations of other local residents attended elementary school.
It was back in 1952 that East Ward Elementary School opened one year before nearby West Ward Elementary School opened, named for the voting wards in the city divided by what is now Gray Street, Purser explained.
West Ward Elementary School closed at the end of last school year. East Ward closed in 2019 and students and staff members relocated to the new Maude Moore Wood Elementary School on the south side of town.
“I am absolutely proud of what the board has done to invest in the north side of town,” Purser said.
Another board member with deep local roots, Corbett Lawler, explained that KISD had elementary schools named for Harker Heights and Nolanville and it made sense for the school consolidating East and West Ward to be named for the central city in the district.
He praised the school’s first principal, Tammy Thornhill, who he referred to as Tammy Hoover, her maiden name. She attended Killeen High School, where Lawler was principal.
The longtime board member and former KHS principal said Thornhill would develop strong relationships to students and families in the historic downtown neighborhoods. “This school,” he said, “will be a gem of the community.”
Just a few blocks from Killeen High School, the new Killeen Elementary School will also use a maroon, gray and white color scheme, and its mascot is the Joeys, a young Kangaroo.
“It’s an amazing school and there are lots of good people here,” said Caedyn Proctor, set to attend fifth grade at the new school.
“It’s going to be crazy,” he said when his peers first see the inside of the modern, three-level structure. “They’re going to say ‘Woah!’”
The dedication ceremony at Killeen Elementary School was the first of four leading to the start of the new school year Aug. 16. The community dedicated the new Pershing Park Elementary School later in the day.
On Sunday, Aug. 15, a dedication ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. at Pat Carney Elementary School and 3 p.m. at the new Clifton Park Elementary School.
