The Killeen Independent School District welcomed community leaders and neighborhood families Sunday for the dedication of the new Pershing Park Elementary School.
Superintendent John Craft thanked the team of school district administrators and the architects and contractors that brought the building to completion early enough to open it last January.
The student population of the former Pershing Park Elementary School, which opened in 1962, moved to the new building after the holiday break.
In just over a week, students from the former Sugar Loaf Elementary School will join their peers in the consolidated school on West Central Texas Expressway.
Karla Juarez attended Pershing Park Elementary School as a bilingual student and this year begins her second year teaching at the school.
Following the official dedication ceremony, Juarez explained that it was her parents who made the decision to take their family to the United States for a better life who inspired her to do well in school and be the first from her family to graduate from college.
“Really I was inspired by my parents,” she said. “They risked their lives to come from Mexico to give us a better life.”
The oldest of four, Juarez said it was important to her to be a good example for her younger siblings, who all attended Pershing Park. She graduated from Shoemaker High School in 2014 and worked as a substitute teacher and an aide before beginning to teach a year ago.
“I love the building,” she said, describing the aesthetics, flexible seating and new technology and supplies.
“I was inspired as a student,” she said in her remarks, which she gave in both English and Spanish. “I appreciate the value of education. I want to motivate students to pursue a career after high school.”
“I’m coming back to where I started,” she said.
Principal Jessica Taylor thanked her staff members and family for support through the process of closing one school and opening another. She introduced a group of school staff members’ children who led the pledges.
Board President JoAnn Purser provided the history of the school, named after World War I General John J. Pershing.
Killeen ISD is dedicating four new schools this year in connection to the 2018 bond election. Prior the dedication at Pershing Park, Killeen Elementary School celebrated its dedication.
Pat Carney Elementary School hosts a dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. The same day, the new Clifton Park Elementary School will host a dedication ceremony at 3 p.m.
The first day of school across KISD is Aug. 16.
