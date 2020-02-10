A creative pair of Killeen ISD Career Center audio video students earned a perfect score in digital cinema competition, earning a spot in the Skills USA state competition later in the spring.
The two seniors, Isabella Vidal and Lucas Ward said their preparation a couple of weeks before the competition helped propel them to the top during the actual timed event.
The challenge in the digital cinema category called on pairs to shoot, edit and complete a 3- to 5-minute short film based on a given prompt and do it all in six hours.
The prompt was a single word – “tolerance.”
In preparation about two weeks in advance, audio video instructor Mike Bartoszek provided Ward and Vidal a prompt and five hours to produce a short film as practice. They went through the process three times.
“Two of them were pretty good,” Ward said. “One of them was bad. I’m glad we had the bad one. We definitely learned what not to do.”
On the day of the event, a Saturday, the seniors divided their six hours based on what they learned in preparation.
They took about an hour and 45 minutes to plan their video, about two hours to shoot and two hours to edit and complete.
“We needed time to think,” Vidal said, “to get it in our head in order to get it on video.”
The extra time ended up being important when they ran into a software complication that ate up about 20 minutes.
In the end, though, the video earned 1,000 of a possible 1,000 points.
It was the practice two weeks before the competition that taught the pair to work together and manage their time wisely.
During their planning time, the two videographers came up with a story about a teenager (Ward) struggling to deal with a short-tempered father and a friend (Vidal) working patiently to understand her peer’s angst.
With just two people, the students felt limited and said the story was cheesy for their tastes, but a variety of creative angles and effects carried the piece, the two said.
“I was confident because of all the work we did beforehand,” Vidal said. “We knew we were compatible to work together.”
“We wanted intentionality in every shot,” Ward said. He described a specific lens that made him look smaller and the hallway look larger. “I think you can see that in the film.”
In April, the pair will compete at the state level Skills USA event. They will have another prompt, a line of script and a given set piece and 24 hours to complete their project.
“I’m excited,” said Vidal. “We learned from our mistakes. We will get to work more on our story and making it unique.”
“I’ve been waiting for this chance since the end of last school year,” said Ward. “This was my goal – this and going on to nationals.”
Todd Martin is an employee of the KISD communications department and writes about students, teachers and school events.
