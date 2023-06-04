The Killeen ISD Education Foundation funds two grant cycles each year and Tuesday, they awarded $34,438.20 for seven Professional Learning Grants at four campuses and to the District’s Secondary Learning Services.
Cedar Valley Elementary School was awarded $4,939 for a project entitled “Box Cars and One-Eyed Jacks.”
Described in the summary, it targets Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students in math, this training will help students gain a better understanding of math concepts.
The workshop will train educators to help students learn key math concepts in a way that is long-lasting and impactful, with a goal to provide resources and professional development to change the way students learn.
Liberty Hill Middle School received a grant for $5,019.75 to attend The Conference for the Advancement of Mathematics Teaching.
This conference is an annual Texas conference for K-12 mathematics teachers. Many sessions focus on technology and hands-on lessons in the classroom. Sessions also focus on differentiating instruction for English language learners and other special needs students.
Haynes Elementary School received $7,976.80 for a comprehensive seminar that includes all pieces of language arts, called The Writing Academy.
The seminar includes topics like reading comprehension, written response, editing and revision, as required by Texas standards.
Teaching teams in third, fourth and fifth grades, including special education teachers, interventionists, ESL teachers and administrators will attend together to build common understanding and vertical alignment.
This program would allow educators to fully prepare students to be successful on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness or STAAR tests in the spring of 2024 and into the future.
Hay Branch Elementary School received grant funding for three programs, totaling $7,711.49. The first is the Texas Association for Gifted and Talented and encompasses training for students in grades K-5 for $4,788.06.
“This conference is geared toward educators who work tirelessly to ensure equitable access for all gifted students,” according to the project description provided by the Foundation. The training is designed to help build a positive culture on campus.
The second grant for $1,300 is to allow educators to attend the “Ignite Change with Your Flame” conference designed to enhance school counseling knowledge, improve the counseling program and network with other school counselors to discover best practices in the field. Training sessions are designed to give strategies to provide a safe environment for students to develop a positive perspective on their education.
The third grant for $1,6523.43 is called “Splash 2023 - Follow Your yellow Brick Road” and is described as a “high-quality, publicly funded pre-kindergarten which is necessary for preparing our 3- and 4-year-olds to enter kindergarten ready to learn,” according to the Foundation. “This conference will provide information to a plethora of elements that will enhance creativity, bolster social skills and build the roots for a bright, education-driven future.”
The final Foundation grant was awarded to KISD Secondary Learning Services entitled “Teach Big” in the amount of $8,791.24.
This conference is designed to teach educators all the reading-to-learn components as pertains to the STAAR digital platform. With test questions changing, educators need to understand how students will master state standards and transfer their thinking from paper to computer.
This training will provide teachers the clarity necessary to guide students through the platform tools and supports the testing process.
