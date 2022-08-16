The Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation is hosting a clay shooting competition at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Yowell Ranch, 3930 E. Stagecoach Road.
The format will be Lewis class scoring, pre-squadded/shot gun start and four-shooter teams.
Registration opens at 7 a.m. and a safety meeting held at 8 a.m. Shooting starts at 8:30 a.m.
Entry fees are the following:
A shooting team of 4 is $500, while an individual shooter is $125. To enter as a spectator is $30.
Competitors must bring their own 12-gauge or lower shotgun.
Contact 254-336-0181 to learn about sponsorship opportunities and to register a team.
