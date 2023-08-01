Teachers.JPG

Teachers at Harker Heights High School enjoy a massive buffet table before beginning two weeks of in-service training. The meal was hosted by Shine Team Realtors, First Community Mortgage and Allstate Insurance and several area businesses. 

HARKER HEIGHTS — Thousands of teachers with the Killeen Independent School District returned to work Tuesday for job development training and to get ready to teach the 44,500 students expected in the upcoming school year.

“Welcome back, and many thanks for your enthusiasm this morning,” Principal Jorge Soldevila said to teachers and other staff at Harker Heights High School. “It’s great to see so many familiar faces.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.