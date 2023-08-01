HARKER HEIGHTS — Thousands of teachers with the Killeen Independent School District returned to work Tuesday for job development training and to get ready to teach the 44,500 students expected in the upcoming school year.
“Welcome back, and many thanks for your enthusiasm this morning,” Principal Jorge Soldevila said to teachers and other staff at Harker Heights High School. “It’s great to see so many familiar faces.”
KISD employes 2,842 teachers in Heights, Killeen, Nolanville and Fort Cavazos, according to the district.
In the Heights High cafeteria Tuesday morning, about 200 educators met over breakfast, courtesy of Shine Team Realtors, First Community Mortgage and Allstate Insurance. Employees from each of these community sponsors greeted teachers and staff as they entered the cafeteria.
Soldevila stood at the head of the line with a warm smile and a handshake. Many people met for the first time and some greeted each other and rekindled friendships from last year.
“We’ve been hosting this breakfast for 11 years,” Cyd West from First Community Mortgage said. “Some of our partners this year include Chick-Fil-A, Taco Bell, Dairy Queen, Raising Canes, Sam’s, Starbucks, Freddy’s, Heights Lumber and Supply and Cyber Nerd Texas.”
Teachers were treated to a buffet of breakfast sandwiches, fresh fruits, yogurt and grains, fresh coffee, tea and juices. Some of the sponsors also provided items for a “goody bag” for each teacher. Inside were several items helpful for a teacher’s first weeks on campus.
“We are so grateful to these local businesses for supporting our campus, our teachers and our students,” Soldevila said. “They do this continually, throughout the year.”
As the room began to fill, everyone found a seat and talked about plans for the coming year.
“I’m looking forward to the start of school,” said Jerrel Chumley, who teaches physical education and coaches basketball.
Several para-professionals sat together with special education teacher Billy Johnson, a 32-year veteran with KISD.
“These folks are the cement of our department. We could not do what we do without them,” Johnson said.
Across the room, Student Enrollment Registrar Kim Shultz enjoyed the meal and camaraderie with others.
“We are so appreciative of Team Shine and the others,” said Shultz. “It’s great to know they value the teachers and staff and support us all year long.”
Jordana Hughes, a new counselor with KISD, sat with others from her team and shared thoughts about her first year .
“Everyone has been so kind and helpful,” Hughes said. “I look forward to new challenges and successes.” Hughes is no stranger to counseling. She comes from New York, where she was employed as a counselor. She and her husband moved to the area last summer when he was stationed at Fort Cavazos.
“There is so much going on here,” Hughes said. “Last week I was here for something else and I heard the band rehearsing in one room and the choir singing somewhere else. Outside, the cheer and flag teams were practicing. I believe there will always be something going on at Harker Heights High School.”
Tuesday began two weeks of professional development, ranging from classroom management to curriculum, safety procedures and sessions specific to grade levels and academic subject areas, according to the district’s website. The next two weeks will include time to plan and prepare classrooms culminating for elementary teachers with the annual “Meet the Teacher” open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10. Similar open house dates for middle school and high school are scheduled in September. Readiness days for middle school and high school students are scheduled next week. For details, see the following: https://www.killeenisd.org/backtoschool
The district’s newest teachers were greeted by KISD Superintendent JoAnn Fey Monday, along with several mentors, school board members and administrative personnel. About 389 new teachers were treated to motivational techniques, free gifts and drawings and tips on what to expect the first day of school and first year teaching.
Students will report on campus at all KISD schools Aug. 14.
