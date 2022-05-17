Election winners Brenda Adams and Susan Jones were sworn in during Tuesday night’s Killeen ISD board meeting.
Place 3 winner Oliver Mintz was not able to attend Tuesday night’s meeting but is expected to be sworn in during the board's May 24 meeting.
Before swearing in Adams and Jones, the board thanked longtime board members Shelley Wells of Place 1 and Corbett Lawler of Place 3 for their work on the board. Lawler was unable to attend.
“Thank you for allowing me to do this. It is a labor of love,” Wells said in her speech.
Wells was presented with an award for her service and a letter jacket.
Wells has been on the KISD school board for 15 years and Lawler has served on the board for 12 years.
THE ELECTION
Adams, a retired teacher and principal, replaced Wells, after winning a solid majority of the vote in the May 7 election. Adams beat her opponent, Gerald Dreher, by 2,258 votes.
Susan Jones, KISD board vice president and a longtime board member, retained her Place 2 seat after beating challenger David Jones by 1,363 votes. This was Jones’ fifth victory in a school board election.
It was a close race, but Mintz managed to clinch the Place 3 seat against opponent Lena Barr by 241 votes, with 2,877 voters casting ballots in his favor and 2,636 voting for his opponent.
All three candidates were elected to a three-year term that runs through May 2025.
