KISD employees.jpg

The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees congratulated on Tuesday 11 school district employees with 35, 40, and 45 years of service. Among the 11 recognized are the five pictured with the board. From left are Career Center teacher Kelly Berg (35 years), board members Oliver Mintz and Cullen Mills, Career Center attendance secretary Cecelia Kay Foster (40 years), board member Marvin Rainwater, Harker Heights Elementary teacher Erma Webb (45 years), Shoemaker High School calculus teacher Don Webster (35 years), Board President Brett Williams, Maxdale Elementary attendance secretary Maria Flores, board members JoAnn Purser and Brenda Adams, KISD Executive Director of Student Services Sandra Forsythe and Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD PHOTO

Killeen ISD recognized a diverse group of district staff members Tuesday who have proven themselves faithful over the long haul.

In a KISD Board of Trustees session prior to the regular board meeting, trustees congratulated the longtime employees for persevering in a challenging and rewarding profession.

