Killeen ISD recognized a diverse group of district staff members Tuesday who have proven themselves faithful over the long haul.
In a KISD Board of Trustees session prior to the regular board meeting, trustees congratulated the longtime employees for persevering in a challenging and rewarding profession.
Honorees included 11 district employees with 35, 40 and 45 years of experience in KISD.
Combined, the group has 420 years of experience serving KISD students.
Two have 45 years of experience.
Those are Teresa Connell, a diagnostician; and Emma Webb, a second-grade teacher.
Three have 40 years of experience.
Those are principal secretary Avery Nunn, attendance secretary Cecelia Kay Foster and Executive Director of Student Services Sandra Forsythe.
Six have 35 years of experience. That group includes:
• Kelly Berg, history teacher
• Paula Carpenter, campus technology support specialist
• Maria Flores, attendance secretary
• James Hull, coach and PE teacher
• Nezzie Moffett, principal secretary
• Don Webster, calculus and physics teacher
