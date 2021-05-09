The Killeen Independent School District may increase the pay of its employees beginning in the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is proposing a 3.5% pay increase.
Administration officials contracted Texas Association of School Boards to do a thorough review of the compensation plan for its employees, according to the board packet attached to the agenda.
“Objectives of the review included assessment of pay structure, competitiveness with market, appropriate pay grades in relation to job titles and duties, the development of an implementation model with a cost estimate, and alignment with district goals,” the agenda item said.
The district is also planning to present a revised teacher placement schedule, which would increase the base salary of a teacher with zero years of experience to $52,000.
As of the 2020-2021 school year, the new teacher salary for those with zero years of experience is $50,300.
Increasing salary by 3.5% is expected to cost the district $9.1 million for the general pay increase, while the equity adjustments to hourly, nonexempt employees is expected to cost $5.7 million.
Nonexempt employees include administrative support, instructional support and manual trade employees that are paid hourly.
Other items on the 25-item agenda include:
- Possible action to approve a one-time recruitment, retention or retirement notification incentive bonus
- Possible action on the procurement of 10 new school buses
- Budget planning
- Administration of the oath of office for the newly-elected board members
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting visit https://bit.ly/3evFwwp.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building at 200 N. W.S. Young Drive. The meeting will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
