Killeen ISD trustees have hired JG Consulting of Austin to conduct their search for a superintendent.

“They seemed to have the most aggressive, innovative process of the three options,” board member Oliver Mintz said during a school board meeting on Tuesday. “They seemed to have a wider operation and the most professional presentation with a proven track record.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

