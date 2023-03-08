Killeen ISD trustees have hired JG Consulting of Austin to conduct their search for a superintendent.
“They seemed to have the most aggressive, innovative process of the three options,” board member Oliver Mintz said during a school board meeting on Tuesday. “They seemed to have a wider operation and the most professional presentation with a proven track record.”
The unanimous decision by trustees came a day after they spent almost two hours listening to presentations from three firms, including JG Consulting — about how they’d conduct the search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft.
The other firms who pitched the governing body are the Texas Association of School Boards and Thompson & Horton — the same firm that conducted the search for the district that named Craft its lone finalist, Northside ISD in the San Antonio area.
“I think they (have) the best combination of resources that will maximize the commitment we have to ensure we get the right person,” board President Brett Williams said of JG Consulting.
Board member Susan Jones agreed.
“Their presentation seemed to cover a broader scope of things,” she said. “I appreciated that they saw their responsibility from a business perspective — not just as a school board position.”
On Wednesday, Williams said trustees do not have a cost estimate to contract JG Consulting.
“We may not have that until Monday,” he said. “We’re working out the details.”
The search is expected to take about four months, JG Consulting officials have said. They expect to name a lone finalist in June.
Killeen ISD officials on Feb. 28 announced that Craft had been named lone finalist at Northside ISD after 11 years at KISD, including the last nine as superintendent. On Monday, following a nearly two-hour executive session, they voted 7-0 to name Megan Bradley interim superintendent. She had been deputy superintendent, having worked in that position since April 2022. Before that, she was the district’s chief financial officer for 15 years.
As of press time on Wednesday Taina Maya, a spokeswoman for Killeen ISD, had not answered a request seeking Bradley’s annual salary as deputy superintendent and her pay as interim superintendent.
A Temple native, Craft joined Killeen ISD as deputy superintendent in 2012 and was named superintendent in January 2015. Trustees in February voted to extend his contract by one year, through 2027. His salary is $340,101.
Northside with a student population of about 102,000, is Bexar County’s largest school district and the fourth-largest in Texas, according to its website.
“My family and I are appreciative and humbled to be considered a candidate to serve the incredible community of the Northside Independent School District,” Craft said on Northside’s website. “As my wife and I visited the district, we learned more about the rich history and diverse cultures celebrated across communities, the district’s thoughtful efforts to provide engaging learning opportunities for all students and the school board’s commitment to ensuring every child’s needs are met. We simply could not pass up the opportunity to be a part of such a special organization so deliberately focused on student growth and success.”
Killeen ISD has about 45,000 students.
