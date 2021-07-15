Hundreds of prospective employees of Killeen Independent School District have passed their resumes to the district’s hiring officials at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The district is holding a job fair until 6 p.m. today.
District officials are giving applicants a three-minute “screener,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said Thursday. If applicants meet the initial requirements for the position, they are given a “golden ticket” to go to a computer to fill out paperwork.
Maya said that a “golden ticket” was an “intent to hire.”
“We’re looking for people who are dedicated, energetic, passionate about supporting learners, because this is going to be a really big year for all school districts, so we need people who are really understanding that they make a difference in children’s lives every day,” Maya said.
Positions the district looked to fill were school nutrition workers, crossing guards, bus drivers, substitutes and custodial positions.
One of the individuals applying Thursday was 27-year-old Killeen resident Andrae Beckworth, who was applying to be a substitute teacher.
“I have a master’s degree in education as it is, but it was hard for me to get a teaching job,” Beckworth said. “I still haven’t (taken) my PPR exam to become certified, but I am certified in physical education. Pretty much P.E. gets filled up pretty quickly.”
Beckworth said he hopes, if hired, to use the experience of substitute teaching as a marketing tool for when he receives his full teaching certification.
Bus drivers are paid a starting wage of $17.46 before stipends, while all other positions receive a starting wage of $11 per hour before stipends.
Individuals who are hired prior to Aug. 31 will receive a $500 new hire stipend.
