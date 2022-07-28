Amid the blare of sirens and the loud pops of a handguns shooting chalk rounds, members of the Killeen Independent School District Police Department strode toward classroom 123 of Bellaire Elementary School in tight formation to relieve seven students being held hostage by a school shooter.
As the officers breached the door, they quickly shot the shooter and called for backup — and the scene ended.
KISD’s active shooter training on Thursday came in bursts that were brief but intense.
In addition to the responding officers, several men and women played the part injured children while a 15-year-old, equipped in full tactical gear, acted as the shooter.
According to KISD Police Chief Ralph Disher, using someone so young as the mock shooter helps mentally prepare officers for dealing with school shooters who he said typically range from 14 to 20.
“It’s a much different thing to shoot someone young than someone older,” he said.
Thursday’s scenario focused on a three-man squad responding to a single shooter. Disher explained that previous exercises this week have focused on one- and two-man squads responding to more than one shooter.
The scenario began with a shooter being spotted in the playground before moving into the school and into a classroom. Three officers arrived at the playground, entered the building, made their way through the hall and finally took out the shooter before calling for backup and triaging the wounded.
“We talk about — kids would have shotguns and rifles in the back of their truck and left it unlocked, and they might go hunting at the end of the day,” Disher said. “But we’ve transitioned into a society where we need to have police officers in school, and we also have had active-shooter situations where now have to be able to respond.”
Part of Thursday’s training also included focusing on eliminating the threat posed by a school shooter before performing triage.
Triage, or emergency first aid, is a difficult thing for officers to process, Disher said. The police chief explained that wounded victims need immediate aid that officers are often unable to render until the active shooter has been eliminated.
According to Disher, KISD uses lessons learned from school shooting events to help better prepare its officers to respond to what is the worst-case scenario.
“We never want something like this to happen in one of our schools,” he said. “But if it does, we need to be prepared for it.”
