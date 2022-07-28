Amid the blare of sirens and the loud pops of a handguns shooting chalk rounds, members of the Killeen Independent School District Police Department strode toward classroom 123 of Bellaire Elementary School in tight formation to relieve seven students being held hostage by a school shooter.

As the officers breached the door, they quickly shot the shooter and called for backup — and the scene ended.

