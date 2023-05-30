Killeen ISD will be hiring for a variety of positions for the upcoming school year at a job fair this week, according to officials from KISD.
The job fair takes place at Harker Heights High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
KISD offers a starting salary of $56,160 for first-year teachers, along with a bilingual teachers stipend of $7,500 and the special education self-contained teacher stipend of $5,000, Killeen ISD said in a news release about the job fair.
KISD also offers longevity pay for professional and auxiliary employees completing five cumulative years with the district.
It also allows former KISD employees to return to the district and receive credit for their previous KISD years of service, thus retaining and recruiting tenured employees, according to the district.
During the job fair, applicants will have the opportunity to interview on-site and receive conditional offers of employment with virtual interview timeslots available as well.
KISD is hiring classroom teachers, special education employees, bus drivers, aides, custodians, maintenance workers, groundskeepers, nurses, clinic aides, librarians, school nutrition workers, bus monitors and more.
Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online before the job fair.
To view a list of the current openings and to apply, visit www.killeenisd.org/apply.
To reserve your virtual job interview time-slot, visit www.killeenisd.org/jobfair.
