The Killeen Independent School District will be hosting a hiring event Zoom at 10 a.m. Thursday for former employees of Central Freight Lines.
Waco-based Central Freight told various news outlets this week that it will be closing after nearly 100 years, which will leave over 2,000 employees without jobs.
The online hiring event will focus on certain open positions at KISD including bus drivers, bus monitors, mechanics and classroom aides.
KISD hires people with a commercial drivers license year-round, and base pay begins at $17.46 an hour. CDL drivers can earn up to $4,600 in bonuses and take advantage of all current referral stipends available to employees. Applicants interested in obtaining their CDL may also join the virtual hiring event to learn about KISD’s CDL reimbursement program and qualifications.
Applicants who are interested can apply online at www.killeenisd.org/jobs or call 254-336-0170
KISD also wants to let readers know that the Zoom meeting is open for the public and is not just for former Central Freight Lines employees.
Zoom meeting details are as follows:
Meeting ID: 876 4557 4805
Passcode: 209387
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.