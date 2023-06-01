jobfair4.JPG

The Job Fair was on Thursday located at Harker Heights High School; to find new KISD staff for the 2023-24 schoolyear.

HARKER HEIGHTS — Hundreds of job-seekers turned out for a Killeen ISD job fair hosted at Harker Heights High School on Thursday.

It took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the intent to hire new bus drivers, teachers, food service workers, librarians and more.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

