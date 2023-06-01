HARKER HEIGHTS — Hundreds of job-seekers turned out for a Killeen ISD job fair hosted at Harker Heights High School on Thursday.
It took place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the intent to hire new bus drivers, teachers, food service workers, librarians and more.
KISD was expecting to have about 300 to 400 job-seekers attend throughout the event, officials said.
“We are looking for all positions,” said Tina Cole, KISD’s executive director for human resources. “We are looking for facility workers, maintenance workers; we are looking for everything.”
Individuals who wanted to apply went to the school’s auditorium first for a name badge and paperwork, then they made their way to the cafeteria and gym area to apply for the jobs they wanted.
Cole, who was at the event, later informed the Herald of how excited officials were of the new workers coming in to apply Thursday, and that all are welcomed.
“People that are coming in just know that KISD is a great place to work, and we are looking for great people to influence and take care of our students — no matter what your position is,” Cole said.
Around 11 a.m., Jo Ann Fey, Killeen ISD’s lone finalist for the superintendent position, arrived at the job fair and greeted district employees.
KISD offers a starting salary of $56,160 for the first-year teachers,
Bilingual teachers will get a stipend of $7,500 along with special education self-contained teachers with a stipend of $5,000.
