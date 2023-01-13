Students from Maude Moore Elementary School met Sauron, the district’s K9 officer, and his handler, Officer Quirino Villegas, during two safety presentations Friday.
School principal Amber Dibble introduced the pair to delighted students seated in the school’s cafeteria.
“We are a team,” Villegas said. “And, when you see us in your school, don’t be alarmed. Sauron is a great partner and is with me here because this is our school, too.”
During an open question-and-answer period, Mia Nieves from Mrs. Hughes’ class asked, “Do police dogs help people when they’re lost?”
Officer Villegas explained that Sauron’s is trained for tracking.
“Yes, he can be given a scent from a piece of clothing, say a shoe, and follow that scent to find someone,” Villegas said. “He has also used that skill to find bad guys.”
Villegas explained to the students that Sauron is a 4-year-old black German shepherd who was born and raised in Holland. The commands he speaks to the K9 are in Dutch, because that’s what he was trained with.
“We exercise twice a day and are available whenever there is a need in the school district,” Villegas said.
The pair have been working together since October 2020. Sauron is trained for dual-purpose work. He is used for tracking and narcotics.
“We patrol school grounds and parking lots, check lockers and bags when necessary,” Villegas said.
Last year, Sauron was credited with locating narcotics and a firearm in the parking lot of a local high school.
“He earns his keep, and he likes to work,” Villegas said.
“If you see us at your school, you are welcome to say ‘hi’ from a distance,” Villegas cautioned. He added that Sauron is not a pet when he is on duty and has been trained to protect him at all times.
Jan. 9-13 is Safety Week at Killeen Independent School District.
