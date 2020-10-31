Killeen ISD’s four high school marching bands performed in a showcase last weekend in a tune-up for state competition that begins in two weeks.
Each band, with its dance team or color guard, took turns on the Buckley Stadium turf, performing 5 minutes of music and drill in front of an appreciative audience and four judges.
Between each performance, the expert clinicians met with band members to give immediate feedback. They provided critique on tone, music, marching and auxiliary (dance or color guard) and they did something else.
In the midst of giving clinical advice, the judges congratulated each band and their directors for pushing through in a season of delayed schedules while adapting to unpredictable, changing circumstances.
Last spring, with the onset of coronavirus, band students and instructors missed out on much of contest and concert season and shifted to virtual instruction thatlimited students to practicing at home away from the band hall.
The challenge continued into late summer with the delay of marching season, along with the adjusted football season and other fall sports. Locally, high school bands and dance teams began practice after Labor Day and just started halftime performances two weeks ago.
All the uncertainty seemed to dissipate Saturday as sunlight filtered through breaking clouds, coloring a cool, autumn afternoon as drums, brass and woodwind sounded across the field.
“It’s a good opportunity for us to get outside feedback,” said Killeen High School Band Director Spencer Gregg as the Roo Band and Kangarettes dance team assembled on the far sideline to begin the showcase.
Student leaders and band directors agreed the start of school has presented a great challenge and simultaneously brought out the best in talented, committed student musicians and performers.
“This has given us more time on the field, which we can definitely use,” said junior Joshua McMiller, one of the KHS drum majors.
“It’s comfortable to be here working in this environment. I think our show is good, especially with COVID. We definitely love to be out here.”
“It’s fun to get together with people we know so well and learn the music and see everyone together. It’s a blast,” said Vicente Fernandez, Harker Heights High School senior and bass drum captain.
“It felt better to have our home crowd here. It’s like a show,” he said.
Ellison High School senior Kobe Worth, percussion section leader, said he was impressed with his peers’ hard work in uncertain times. He said for him band is more about the joy of performance than judges’ critiques.
“It’s really fun going to the games,” he said. “I like to have fun with the band, to show off our talent. I think this is one of our best years. We’re growing and progressing over time.”
Shoemaker High School Band Director Sean Hill praised his band and expressed gratitude at the chance to play.
“I’m glad we got this chance to do this outside of a football game,” Hill said. “It’s good for us to get the immediate feedback from experts. We are teaching the same thing, but it means a lot to hear it from someone else.”
“They are really working hard,” he said. “With the virtual challenges, they are showing up every day and they just keep surprising us. They get better and better and our section leaders are top notch.”
The four KISD bands with their auxiliary units compete in the UIL Region 8 Marching Contest Saturday, Nov. 7 at Robinson High School in Waco for a chance to advance to the area round in December.
