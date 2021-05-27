Ellison High School has a new head football coach and athletics coordinator.
On Thursday, the Killeen Independent School District announced the hiring of Danny Servance to the vacant position.
In his most recent posting, Servance served as head football coach and athletics coordinator for Odessa High School in Ector County ISD, the district announced.
Servance takes over an Eagles football team that finished 2-8 last season.
He has over 25 years of educational experience.
Prior to his time at Odessa High School, he was head football coach for Estacado High School in Lubbock. In nine seasons, he guided the Matadors to the playoffs every year, including four district championships, the district said.
He has also served as an assistant football coach at Odessa-Permian High School for 13 seasons.
Prior to entering the education field, Servance served as director of the Boys and Girls Club in West Texas.
Deputy Superintendent Eric Penrod said, “Coach Servance’s love of students, exceptional work ethic, and leadership traits will bring stability and heart to the Ellison High School athletic program.”
Servance graduated from Baylor University with a bachelor’s degree in communications and has three daughters.
