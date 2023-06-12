Killeen ISD on Monday the appointment of Dr. Nino Etienne as the new principal of Chaparral High School.

Etienne, who was most recently principal at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights, has been with the district since 2007.

wilyoldvet69

(Hmmm, what do all of these appointments have in common?)

