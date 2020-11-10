Even in this unusual year of adjustments and uncertainties, Killeen ISD students and staff members are certain about the value of honoring America’s military service members past and present.
Veterans Day, which is Wednesday, is a staff and student holiday in KISD.
Beginning last week and continuing into the holiday, school leaders are guiding students through a variety of activities to honor veterans apart from the usual hallway parades, cafeteria assemblies and interaction with special guests.
The Harker Heights High School Junior ROTC shared its Veterans Day observance with the community Tuesday during a sunset ceremony at the school’s practice field.
The ceremony included video messages from state, military, city, school and student leaders that played as the battalion stood in formation. The event ended with students conducting a pass-in-review.
Senior Jaime Nava, the JROTC battalion commander, said the event was meant to honor service members, particularly those who served in the Vietnam War and may feel forgotten.
“Mainly, I hope people will continue to honor veterans,” he said. The student leader said he was proud of the 135-member battalion for leading its first-ever community event. He also said it was important for him to reflect on the weight of service.
Elsewhere in Killeen ISD, Nolanville Elementary School students wrote thank-you notes for delivery to veteran organizations, its Fort Hood adopt-a-school unit and emergency first responders in the city.
Students also conducted a series of surprise presentations to school staff members who served in the military.
On Tuesday, second-graders walked to the school gym behind the main school building and handed off a large thank-you poster with attached personal notes to P.E. teachers Raeann Melvin and Michael Duncan.
Nolanville Elementary Principal Wendy Haider said she wanted to make sure students and staff members honored veterans and also wanted to ensure that the school did not miss an important teachable moment for young students.
The school’s campus technology support specialist Donald Merriman said students surprised him with a big poster and letters Monday. “They tricked me,” he said. “It felt good – chocked me up a little.”
The technologist served 17 years in the Army and worked as a military contractor before becoming a substitute teacher, a classroom aide and now a campus tech. He has tracked family members in the service going back to the French and Indian War.
“It means a lot to be recognized,” he said. “This is a good way to show our young people what it means to serve.”
Several schools connected with adopt-a-school partner units on Fort Hood to prepare videos to show students virtually what the soldiers do day to day. Many also wrote letters and drew pictures for delivery to veterans.
At Meadows Elementary School on Fort Hood, seven soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment posted colors at the front of the school or inside the front door 13 times for rotating groups of students.
“We want to make sure our students have a good appreciation for those making sacrifices for others,” said Principal Nickolas Smith. Students on the post, he said, feel the life of service as much as anyone.
Parent liaison Cassandra Donathan read a script for each flag ceremony, pointing out that 1 million men and women have died in military service, 1.4 million have been injured and 25 million American veterans are alive today.
She also read the names of nine Meadows Elementary School staff members who are military veterans.
“This is about honoring those from the past and the present who have served,” said Spc. Kaylah Menchaca of the 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment. She said she follows in the footsteps of aunts, uncles, grandparents and other family who have served.
“It gives me a sense of purpose,” she said. “I’m part of something bigger than myself. Today, we get to be involved in the community and give support to the school.”
