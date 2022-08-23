KISD meeting

Killeen ISD board members listen to Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley regarding the district’s now-approved $517 million budget Tuesday night.

 By Lauren Dodd | Herald staff writer

After nearly two hours of discussion, the Killeen school board passed its largest budget to date and a tax rate that, while pennies lower than the current rate, will raise property owners’ tax bills.

Tuesday evening, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted 6-0, with board member JoAnn Purser absent, to approve the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget of $517 million funding operations at more than 50 campuses across Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.

