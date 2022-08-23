After nearly two hours of discussion, the Killeen school board passed its largest budget to date and a tax rate that, while pennies lower than the current rate, will raise property owners’ tax bills.
Tuesday evening, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted 6-0, with board member JoAnn Purser absent, to approve the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget of $517 million funding operations at more than 50 campuses across Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
In a separate vote of 5-1, with board member Oliver Mintz in opposition and Purser absent, Killeen ISD’s board set the tax rate for fiscal year 2023 at $1.0166 per $100 property valuation.
“I move that the property tax rate be increased by the adoption of a tax rate of $1.0166, which is effectively a 21.2 percent increase in the tax rate and to adopt the related resolution, as presented,” Board Secretary Marvin Rainwater said moving to approve the tax rate Tuesday.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, under the district’s approved tax rate, an average home appraised at $163,228 will owe $1,659 in property taxes to KISD for fiscal year 2023. Net taxable property values increased 17.4% this year to $11.7 billion, according to the school district.
Before the board voted, during a public hearing Tuesday, Stan Golaboff, a former KISD school board candidate, asked the district to adopt a rate that would fund operations without raising property taxes.
“I am here to ask you once again to reject the proposed tax rate,” Golaboff said Tuesday. “… KISD is the only authority that is proposing a tax rate to increase my tax bill.”
Golaboff asked the school board twice, during two separate public forums Tuesday, to not raise local property taxes.
Mintz furthered the discussion about the district’s proposed, and ultimately approved, tax rate.
“We have more than we need to pay the bills,” Mintz said. “I think we have an opportunity here to take a little bit of a burden off the citizens because there is going to come a time when we need their support.”
Superintendent John Craft and Deputy Superintendent Megan Bradley, formerly the district’s chief financial officer, explained that the state would reduce its portion of funding if the board adopted a tax rate lower than estimated by the Texas Education Agency.
“They (Texas Education Agency) are definitely penalizing us if we did not adopt the (tax) rate they expect us to adopt,” Bradley said Tuesday in response to a question from board member Cullen Mills.
The district’s spending plan includes a 6% general pay increase for employees, an 8% raise for T-TESS certified teachers, additional pay for starting teachers, as well as an increase in budgeted federal Impact Aid revenue from $47.6 million to $51.6 million.
For the 2023 fiscal year, which begins Sept. 1, KISD has budgeted $274.5 million for instruction; $43.4 million for plant maintenance and operations; $28.8 million for school leadership; $27 million for food services and $27.1 million for debt service.
