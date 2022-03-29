The Killeen Independent School District is on track to offer a new bilingual program within the next two years.
In an update on Killeen ISD’s bilingual program Tuesday evening, the KISD school board heard about the future of bilingual education for the district’s more than 5,000 English language learners. KISD is the 4th most diverse district in the state, and, according to Superintendent John Craft, KISD students speak 86 different languages.
Bilingual education job postings have been difficult to fill at KISD, and statewide, amid a nationwide teacher shortage and worldwide pandemic.
“Our bilingual educators have really stepped up and worked very hard these past couple years,” Craft said Tuesday, recognizing the district’s difficulty hiring bilingual educators.
Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Learning Services Jo-Lynette Crayton said the district recently created a bilingual team including a Biliteracy District Instructional Specialist and two Biliteracy Learning Specialists.
Roxanna Rosas, a biliteracy district instructional specialist from Peebles Elementary School, said she visited two elementaries Tuesday morning encouraging teaching assistants to become bilingual teachers.
Rosas said the team is working toward a goal of offering a dual language program by the 2023-2024 school year.
“Essentially, it’s where students will be bilingual and biliterate ... be able to speak, read, write, and think and process in two languages,” she said.
The program would begin at the elementary level and possibly expand to the middle school and high school levels in years to come.
“Our ultimate goal is to become a multilingual district,” she said. “We know we have a lot of various languages here.”
Rosas said the district’s 10-year bilingual education plan may possibly include an “early college type of campus.”
Milagros Vasquez, a 2nd-grade bilingual teacher at Peebles Elementary, said she experienced firsthand what education can do for students, having earned a master’s degree as the daughter of parents from the Dominican Republic with a third- and fifth-grade education.
Vasquez said she loves her job at Peebles because of the school’s “strong focus on doing what’s best for our kids,” at one point chanting “Si, se puede,” “Yes, we can” in Spanish, a phrase made famous by civil rights leader Cesar Chavez.
“We not only work with the children but we also work with the parents,” Vasquez said. “We explain things to them.”
In response to a question from board member Marvin Rainwater, Craft said the district is reviewing a proposal to increase KISD’s current $5,000 stipend offered to new bilingual teachers in an effort to attract new recruits.
Board Vice President Susan Jones said a dual language program could be “advantageous” to KISD students.
“I think it’s wonderful we can do something like this,” Jones said. “Ten years will move by so fast.”
