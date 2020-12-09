Enhanced security measures were in place at Shoemaker High School in Killeen Wednesday after one fight broke out Tuesday and, in a separate instance, another student was caught with a weapon.
As part of the enhanced security measures, the Killeen ISD Police Department sent its K9 to the school Wednesday, district spokeswoman Taina Maya said via email.
Maya said the fight happened around lunch time.
Principal Micah Wells also notified all parents of students. Maya provided a transcript of the message.
“A Shoemaker student was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center for having a weapon on campus,” Wells told parents.
The student in possession of the weapon was charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and will face all disciplinary consequences, Wells said.
The district did not describe what the weapon was.
“We take any threat to school safety seriously,” Wells told parents. “Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.