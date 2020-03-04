Update 4:29 p.m.: Power has been restored to much of Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville, according to Oncor area manager Karl Green. Copperas Cove still has about the same amount of outages as it did mid-day Wednesday.
Green said he anticipates power to be restored for the remaining customers around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Contributing to the repair times in Copperas Cove are two downed utility poles.
Crews are also having to trim trees and other foliage near transformers to complete work in all cities, Green said.
Wind from Wednesday morning's storms was the largest contributing factor to the loss of power, Green said.
At the peak Wednesday, nearly 3,500 customers were without power, many of which were in southern Killeen. Of the customers, three KISD elementary schools lost power for a few hours.
All elementary schools regained power by 1:40 p.m., said KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Update 1:40 p.m.: Power has been restored to all three KISD elementary schools that lost power Wednesday morning, according to district spokeswoman Taina Maya.
Power to Saegert Elementary was restored at 12:53 p.m., and power was restored to Nolanville Elementary at 1:08 p.m., Maya said.
Power was restored to Trimmier Elementary around 1:40 p.m.
Maya said she was notified of the power outages at 10:48 a.m. for Nolanville Elementary, 10:52 a.m. for Saegert Elementary and 11 a.m. for Trimmier Elementary.
The district used its alert system to notify all parents of the power outages via text message and email, Maya said.
The district also provided parents with backup phone numbers to call for more information regarding their students' specific campus.
The power outages did not affect lunch service, however, Maya said. Since lunch had already been prepared, students were still served a hot lunch.
Maya said extra deli sandwiches had been brought into the schools.
School officials were also still able to conduct class, Maya said. Each elementary school has a kit with supplies that allow the school to operate in the event of a power outage.
Maya said classrooms used tools such as lanterns, and they also utilized as much natural light as possible.
Also as a result of the inclement weather, KISD cancelled all middle school track meets Wednesday night. The district said there is a possibility for them to be rescheduled, but a date has not been determined, Maya said.
Wednesday morning's storms in the Killeen area brought winds that have been causing power issues for three elementary schools.
Saegert Elementary, Trimmier Elementary and Nolanville Elementary near the intersection of Warriors Path and Old Nolanville Road are all without power, said Karl Green, Oncor's area manager.
Green said the outages in Harker Heights and Nolanville should be resolved around 2 p.m., while the Killeen outages should be resolved around 3 p.m.
"We've got extra folks working to get the outages back up," Green said.
Oncor is in communication with KISD as updates about the repairs become available, Green said.
