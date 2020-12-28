Tuke Shoemaker, widow of retired Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker, has died at the age of 95, the Killeen Independent School District reported on its website.
Mrs. Shoemaker, along with her late husband, was deeply committed to education of the district's students, particularly those at Shoemaker High School, which the district named after the retired four-star general in 2000.
The school celebrated Mrs. Shoemaker's 95th birthday with her in February, performing a special band routine for her and hosting a luncheon at the school.
Her given name was Mary Alice Rickard, but Her dad, Maj. Gen. Roy Rickard, called her “Tuke” as a nickname, and she liked it so much that she changed her name legally, according to an account from KISD.
Robert Shoemaker was an Army lieutenant when he and another young officer escorted the daughters of two generals to a military party. That experience led to the pair’s first meeting and almost 70 years of marriage.
After Shoemaker's retirement, he served as a Bell County commissioner and helped lead the community’s efforts to bring a four-year university to the area. He died in June 2017.
Services for Mrs. Shoemaker are pending at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.