The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees is expected to adopt the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 in Tuesday’s meeting.
Prior to adopting the budget, members of the public can give input during a public hearing.
The board will also discuss and possibly take action on the selection and approval of providers for the district’s insurance coverage.
A discussion of the naming of schools will conclude the meeting.
The full agenda can be accessed at https://www.killeenisd.org/board_schedules under “Quick Links.”
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 100 N. W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Those who cannot attend, can watch at www.killeenisd.org/livetv or on KISD TV Channel 17.
Those wishing to speak during the public forum portion of the meeting at the beginning can sign up until 5 p.m. Tuesday at tinyurl.com/kisdpublicforum. Paper forms will also be available but must be turned in before the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.