“Seeing these guys play was something really magical,” Killeen Independent School District Board Member Cullen Mills said at last week’s school board meeting with tears welling up in his eyes.
While last Tuesday night’s school board meeting was full of concerns from parents and from the school board itself when looking at the teacher shortage, there was one moment that brought smiles to everyone — the visit from 1991 state championship players Billy Spiller and DeCarlo Terry.
Thirty years ago — in 1991 — Killeen High won state championships in track and football.
KISD Superintendent John Craft said the former student athletes “still serve as role models to student athletes across the district today.”
After reading a resolution, former Killeen High School principal and board member Corbett Lawler nearly jumped out of his seat when Spiller and Terry rose from their seats to say a few words.
“Billy’s so small, I couldn’t see him behind the podium,” exclaimed Lawler when seeing Spiller after so many years.
DeCarlo Terry walked to the podium to give a few words. “It was a long time ago but it was an experience that I will never forget. ... We have a lot of good stories and a lot of good stories that we’ll probably just keep to ourselves,” said Terry with a coy smile which was met with laughter from himself and everyone in the room.
“It happened so quick. We won the state championship in track and then a couple months later, we won a battle again but at the same time, we had that incident that happened at Luby’s,” said Spiller, referring to the tragic shooting on Oct. 16, 1991.
“It didn’t matter if you were wearing green or maroon, you just wanted to win, and that’s what we did. I still remember when we were coming back home how people were all standing on the Nolanville bridge with signs welcoming us back,” he said.
As the men sat back down, members of the board talked about their memories during that time. Lawler spoke about how Spiller chased a player down the field and “tomahawk chopped” him from behind to get the ball back. Board member Brett Williams also spoke about his memories of playing football against Spiller as a kid and always losing to him.
“We went into every game as the underdogs but it was like these two never read the paper where it said the other guy was better than them but it didn’t matter because they had this attitude to win and that’s what they did,” said Lawler.
Williams added to this by saying, “And people can call it luck, but you don’t knock the people off they knocked off with just luck.”
