Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey and the school board have announced preparations to develop several community engagement councils which are touted as helping to shape the future of the district together.

In a video on the KISD website, Fey presents a short introduction of the process in which the Board of Trustees plan to include interested community members to participate and contribute.

