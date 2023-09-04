Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey and the school board have announced preparations to develop several community engagement councils which are touted as helping to shape the future of the district together.
In a video on the KISD website, Fey presents a short introduction of the process in which the Board of Trustees plan to include interested community members to participate and contribute.
In order to be considered for membership on the District Advisory Council an application must be submitted on the district’s website.
“Throughout Killeen ISD, we place great importance on the input of our community partners and parents when making significant decisions within our district,” according to the website. “... a member of our district staff will contact you with further information after the application window closes.”
The application window will open on Tuesday and close on Sept. 15.
In the video, Fey explained that the board took the first steps to create a strategic plan for the future of the district.
“But, the plan will not be created in isolation,” Fey said. Part of the need is to increase “stakeholder engagement” which should encourage a cycle of continuous improvement that becomes the DNA of our district.”
Fey stressed in her presentation that the district serves not only students, but parents and the community.
“We are asking you to help KISD become the premier school district in the state of Texas,” Fey said.
On the district’s website is a brief explanation of the aims and objectives of this first council which is labeled as a District Parent/Community Advisory Council.
The description says it should be comprised of parents and community members representing each Title I school who contribute valuable perspectives.
Under the heading for inclusion and representation, the district will seek a maximum of 75 parents/community members to will serve a two-year term.
According to the description, each member’s tenure will span two academic years. During this time, they will participate in monthly meetings during the academic calendar year.
“Through this combined endeavor, the district advances toward its goals, nurturing a lively exchange of ideas and seamlessly incorporating teacher perspectives into the decision-making framework.
According to Fey, the purpose of this council is to provide timely, authentic feedback in critical areas like student success and achievement, culture and climate, fiscal responsibility, human capital and talent management.
Three other advisory councils are planned for teachers, classroom aides and support staff.
According to the district’s website, the Teacher Advisory Council is planned as a vital advisory body to the deputy superintendent, fostering engagement and leadership development among teachers and staff.
The Council aligns with the district’s overarching vision, mission, and objectives by incorporating teacher insights and active participation across all aspects of the four priorities outlined in the district’s Balanced Scorecard.
This council will include a maximum of 100 teachers serving a two-year term who will participate in monthly meetings. In addition, council members may be called upon to contribute in various capacities such as responding to the deputy superintendent’s invitations and initiatives.
“These representatives are celebrated for their accomplishments and contribute their expertise to the council,” according to the website. “This collaborative effort propels the district towards its goals, fostering a dynamic exchange of ideas and ensuring teacher perspectives are woven into decision-making,” the announcement said.
The description offered for the other two councils are much the same, taking into consideration the unique perspectives that classroom aides and support staff may have to offer as contributions by participating.
“Please join me in creating the primier school district in Texas, based on local accountability to each other,” Fey said in closing.
