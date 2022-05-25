A 16-year-old student at Shoemaker High School has been charged with making a “false alarm” Tuesday, Killeen school officials said.
This state jail felony charge stems from rumors made on Monday that prompted the lockdown of the school. According to a Killeen Independent School District news release, “students and staff were never in any danger as the threat was quickly discovered to be unfounded.”
“Our students must understand that we are serious about school safety and any person making or spreading false threats, against our schools will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said in the Wednesday release.
The day of the incident Maya said by text to the Herald: “The campus was on a brief lockdown due to police activity in the area unrelated to the campus,”
School officials were quick to point out that “these rumors are tremendously disruptive to the school environment, and they cause unnecessary panic and fear among students and parents. The safety of every student, every day, is our very highest priority,” KISD said Wednesday. “Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students, and we always deal aggressively with any such report.”
Officials with KISD did not identify the student.
