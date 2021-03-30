The Killeen Independent School District’s head of special education said the program has “grown” in recent years during the school board meeting Tuesday evening.
Special Education Executive Director Jan Peronto said the district had over 5,000 students when she joined the department in 2016.
“A huge jump in special education is the number of people we are serving,” Peronto said Tuesday. “When I came on, it was low 5,000’s and now it’s over 6,500.”
According to the district, KISD provides special education services to 6,527 students.
Peronto talked about an autism-focused program called “Castle” aimed to help students with “communication and social skills” and provide additional support.
KISD’s transition services program, Peronto said, is an area that has grown the most in recent years.
“We are now offering so much support in our 18+ program, so they can be successful, contributing members of society,” she said.
During the worst of the pandemic, Peronto said, the special education department had to learn to adapt to provide special education services virtually.
“We immediately had to spin ourselves into a virtual-type environment for our students,” she said.
The district, she said, now offers virtual counseling and speech therapies to qualifying special education students online.
“I couldn’t be more proud that we have over 6,000 students, we’re meeting their needs, so we remain compliant — for the students,” Peronto said. “It’s what the students deserve.”
Superintendent John Craft applauded Peronto and her special education employees for their efforts during the pandemic.
“Each and every step of the way they tried to bend over backwards to make the accommodations,” Craft said.
School board member Minerva Trujillo said the district needs to highlight the advances in special education and “shout it from the mountain tops.”
“Seriously, guys, you need to brag a little bit on yourselves, so when people hear all the negative things they can also remember all the good things,” Trujillo said.
Board president JoAnn Purser offered her thanks to the department as well.
“We realize there are 6,500 students you take care of, and we may have two or three complaints, but your work does not go unnoticed,” Purser said. “We do have great news to share and we thank you all for being here tonight.”
In past years, KISD has struggled to meet special education evaluation and testing timelines in agreement with federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) regulations.
A 2016 in-house audit found multiple deficiencies in the department.
Most recently, parents at a KISD “Partner with Parents” event on March 24 questioned the district’s ability to provide special education services to virtual special education students during an ongoing worldwide pandemic.
Students with disabilities, ages 3 to 21, are entitled to a free, appropriate public education (FAPE), under federal law, that provides special education and related services designed to meet students’ unique needs, and prepare for further education, employment, and independent living. Read more about FAPE here: https://bit.ly/3sub22E.
Other items expected to be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting included:
State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing update
Annual Teacher of the Year performance payments
Fiscal Year 2022 general fund budget planning
Election judges for May 1 Board of Trustees election
Flooring and HVAC capital improvement projects
KISD board policy and operating procedures
To view the KISD board’s full agenda and attachments, go to https://bit.ly/31mutP1.
