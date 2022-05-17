A 19-year-old student who is accused of threatening a teacher at Gateway High School in Killeen was arrested Friday by Killeen Independent School District police and was still in custody Tuesday at the Bell County Jail.
The student, Samuel Gavin Malveaux, was booked on a charge of terroristic threat of a public servant.
Killeen ISD spokesperson Taina Maya said the incident occurred at the school campus in the 4100 block of Zephyr Road.
No other information on the nature of the threat was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.