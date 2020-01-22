A Killeen ISD substitute was arrested and fired after district police said the substitute teacher was under the influence of marijuana. The arrest was made on Wednesday.
Killeen High School Principal Kara Trevino made a statement on the termination Wednesday afternoon to parents and staff.
“We wanted to make you aware of a campus safety concern,” Trevino said. “A former substitute teacher was arrested on our campus by Killeen ISD police today.”
According to Trevino, a “staff member notified campus administration who took immediate action and called Killeen ISD police.”
They launched an investigation and the sub was terminated by the district.
