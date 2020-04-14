Killeen Independent School District teachers and students likely will not return to a classroom setting until August at the earliest.
Superintendent John Craft said, “I think it’s going to be really, really difficult to do so at this point, if not impossible” to return in May.
Rick Beaule, president of the Killeen Educators Association, urged the school board to consider closing school for the remainder of the academic year.
The last day of school had been originally scheduled for May 28, according to the district calendar.
Beaule, in a statement he delivered via teleconference, said placing the many KISD faculty and students at risk of suffering and death is unacceptable.
He suggested waiting for a vaccine before reopening the schools.
Craft said that at this point, he could not justify the risk of bringing back more than 50,000 people for three weeks of instruction.
“There’s just so many risks that outweigh benefits,” Craft said.
Craft also said if the schools were to reopen, it is a safe assumption that some students and faculty members would contract the coronavirus.
OTHER OPTIONS
Craft said the district is looking into the possibility of extending school into the summer months.
“We’re currently looking at options to close out this school year, but we’re also looking at options to extend the school year,” Craft said.
Extending online learning into the summer has double benefits, Craft told the board.
It would allow continued enrichment opportunities, and it would also provide a summer school-type learning experience for those students needing remedial instruction.
The board did not vote on whether to reopen the classrooms.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
As of press time, the board voted on three action items in regard to amending and suspending board policy, approving all with a unanimous, 7-0 vote.
Teachers are no longer required to have an end-of-year conference, and they will not receive a summative annual appraisal, because the district was not going to be able to meet the requirements of the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System.
Employees who were scheduled to have an observation after March 6 will be waived for the 2019-2020 school year.
The board also voted to amend board policy in regards to the Language Proficiency Assessment Committee.
The board voted to suspend the end-of-year process for determining English learner reclassification for the remainder of the school year, as well as for the first 30 days of the 2020-2021 school year.
Finally, the board approved amending and suspending board policies on student retention in a grade and promotion to the next grade.
Earlier in the meeting, Craft touched on the subject several times, saying that grades can only be improved.
“Students can only improve their grades going forward,” Craft said.
“We really don’t want students’ grades to be punitively impacted by the closing,” he added.
The amendments and suspensions will be terminated at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
(1) comment
Yes all children should be promoted forward to the next grade because it was not their faith at school had to end and the fact that it cannot resume until August send them forward and next year is next year they will appreciate it and so will the parents
