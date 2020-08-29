Months of preparation culminated last week in a final push to the much-anticipated reopening of Killeen ISD schools Monday.
Across 52 elementary, middle and high school campuses, leaders briefed staff members on a wide range of safety protocols.Classroom aides and custodians packaged school supplies for distribution. Teachers recorded lessons, contacted students and re-arranged classrooms.
At the front of Clifton Park Elementary School in the middle of Killeen, teachers took turns in grade-level groups Friday chalking out messages beneath a colorful “Welcome Back to School” banner.
Inside, Principal Jennifer Carranza met with staff groups to explain details of parent drop-off, efforts to distance students through the day and policies such as the requirement to wear face coverings.
“We’ve been very intentional thinking through all situations and at the same time, we want it to be as normal as possible with the chalk messages and colorful bulletin boards,” she said. “Building relationships is so important.”
A parent survey this week suggests about 60 percent of the school’s students might return to face-to-face learning. Other campus estimates range from 40 to 60 percent, based on varied survey participation. The virtual learning option will continue.
Clifton Park’s fourth-grade teachers said they talked with students during Zoom sessions last week to get an idea of how many to expect and worked to record lessons to use as they integrate to teaching both in-person and remotely.
“We have had such positive parents,” said teacher Maggie Burvato. “I think a lot of them are ready to alleviate the stress that comes with relying so much on the technology.”
Adapting has been a great challenge, the teachers said, but the extra work has not diminished the excitement to interact with children in person.
At Liberty Hill Middle School in Killeen, eighth-grade math teacher Jennie Leivan arranged chairs and desks in the traditional rows instead of her preferred clusters for the purpose of distancing students.
The teacher also oriented her teaching space so she could conduct a Zoom session for virtual learners while facing the classroom. The algebra teacher explained that learning equations through video recording is often not feasible.
Liberty Hill Principal Trish Brown showed the taped X’s on the floor in each grade-level hallway marking where students will stand as they enter the school the first day. They will meet in classes based on alphabetical order to hear about procedures and protocols prior to moving to first period.
Several of the middle school teachers recorded entry procedures to share with families prior to the return. School staff members also bagged school supplies for distributing to the returning students.
“We’re excited to see the kids,” Brown said. “I know there are anxieties, but we are working hard to make it safe.”
Killeen ISD bus drivers also labored last week to prepare to transport students for the first time since March.
Riders will notice new hand sanitizer dispensers installed at the front of their bus.
To maintain sanitation throughout the day, drivers will spray the front and back of each seat following each portion of their route in the morning and in the afternoon.
For example, driver Edwin Flores-Silva will complete pickup in the Audie Murphy Middle School neighborhood on Fort Hood, then clean the bus he drives and continue to the east for a route serving Killeen High School. He will repeat the process in the afternoon after dropping students off.
Training and Safety Supervisor Shelly McCullough said drivers conduct a seat check following each route or tier to ensure all students are off and no supplies are left behind.
The new cleaning protocol amounts to an additional 2 minutes to the regular walk-through check, she said.
With in-person classes beginning Monday, Killeen area drivers should be on the alert as they see the school zone flashing lights in operation.
Updated KISD Return to Learn information including a Public Health Guide and frequently asked questions are available on the KISD website: https://www.killeenisd.org/rtl
