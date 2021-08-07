The Killeen Independent School District school board will meet Tuesday as it prepares for the start of the academic year, which begins in a little over a week.
The board is expected to tackle the shifting field of public health, and has prepared a set of guidelines for students and teachers that have or may have contracted COVID-19. One note to make is that the school district does not recommend isolation for exposed students so long as they were wearing a mask or have been vaccinated, even if they have close contact with infected students.
The seven-member board is also expected to discuss a proposal to rezone several schools to make room for the new Chaparral High School.
Also on the agenda is an update to KISD hiring, a resolution to recognize extracurricular status of the Bell County 4-H organization and an adjunct faculty agreement for 2021-2022 academic year, the Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System Certified Appraiser List, a discussion regarding an interlocal agreement in regards to insurance, several budgetary items and a request to set the tax rate.
To view the board’s full agenda and attachments in advance of Tuesday’s meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2TEC7nC.
The board meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the district’s administration building located at 200 North W.S. Young Drive in Killeen.
It will also be streamed live at www.killeenisd.org/livetv and on KISD TV Channel 17.
