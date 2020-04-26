The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees will discuss the proposed virtual graduation ceremonies at Tuesday’s virtual school board meeting.
The district has already scheduled the virtual commencement ceremonies:
- Early College High School - 1 to 3 p.m. on May 29
- Ellison High School - 3 to 5 p.m. on May 30
- Harker Heights High School - 8 to 10 p.m. on May 30
- Shoemaker High School - 2 to 4 p.m. on May 31
- Killeen High School - 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31
All ceremonies will be aired on Spectrum Cable Channel 17, social media and the KISD website.
The district is looking at the possibility of an in-person ceremony in July, but the district has not received guidance from the Texas Education Agency about in-person ceremonies.
The virtual ceremonies will cost the district $12 per graduating student.
On April 17, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that all schools remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.
With the announcement, KISD Superintendent John Craft told parents that the school district would move forward with plans for a virtual graduation ceremony.
Later in the Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees will vote on whether to approve the Instructional Materials Allotment and Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills Certification for the 2020-2021 school year.
Passed by the 82nd Texas Legislature, Senate Bill 6 provides a fixed-dollar allotment to order instructional materials.
The current Instructional Materials Allotment balance is $11,915,540.68, according to the action sheet on the attached agenda packet.
Following that action item, the board will vote on authorizing Craft to provide district resources to the community to help the fight against the coronavirus.
“Examples of the support includes items such as personal protective equipment donated to Scott & White Hospital, basic supplies for local community shelter(s), KISD nurses taking temperatures of entrants into community facilities, reimbursement provided for supplies related to graduation and providing support for virtual graduations for neighboring districts,” the attached action sheet said.
Later in the meeting, the board will decide whether to approve a contract to Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, LLC in the amount of $29,735,106 to construct “Elementary School 36.”
The elementary school, which will be built on Clear Creek Road, is a 2018 bond project that is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
According to the action sheet attached to the agenda, the construction budget for the project was $33 million.
Toward the end of the meeting, the board will go into closed session and discuss the nonrenewal of contracts for two employees, as well as the termination of another’s probationary contract.
All action taken on the nonrenewal and termination of the contracts will be conducted in open session.
To access the entire agenda and the attached agenda packet, go to https://v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=14906.
The board meeting can be viewed starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at https://www.killeenisd.org/livetv or on the district’s Facebook page.
